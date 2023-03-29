Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Increases By 126.0%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,905,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Todos Medical Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 22,863,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,628,123. Todos Medical has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.04.
About Todos Medical
