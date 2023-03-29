Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Increases By 8,500.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Price Performance
TSPG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 522,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,221. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
