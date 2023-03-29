Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Increases By 8,500.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Price Performance

TSPG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 522,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,221. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

