Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 30.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $195.42.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

