Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 30.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $195.42.
