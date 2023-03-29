Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Increases By 26.9%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Down 5.3 %

TAVHY traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 10,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

