Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Declines By 85.7%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tapinator Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About Tapinator

Featured Stories

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

