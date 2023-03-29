Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Declines By 85.7%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tapinator Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
About Tapinator
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.