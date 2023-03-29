Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Declines By 32.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Starco Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Starco Brands Company Profile
