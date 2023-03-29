Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Declines By 32.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Starco Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

