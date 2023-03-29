Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Increases By 75.0%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SQI Diagnostics Trading Up 16.3 %
Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,253. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
