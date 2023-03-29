Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Increases By 75.0%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SQI Diagnostics Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,253. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.