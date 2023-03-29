Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Drops By 29.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Similarweb Stock Performance

SMWB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 129,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,315,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Similarweb by 504.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 260,976 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Similarweb Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.