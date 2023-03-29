Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Grows By 62.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 1.9 %

About Sendas Distribuidora

NYSE:ASAI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 233,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,614. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

