Short Interest in Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Decreases By 50.0%

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Security Federal Stock Performance

SFDL remained flat at $25.50 on Tuesday. Security Federal has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

