Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 95.2%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

