Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Drops By 85.7%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Sagaliam Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Sagaliam Acquisition by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 172,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 743.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 331,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,688,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

