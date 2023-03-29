Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 388.2%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 388.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock remained flat at $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.94. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

Featured Stories

