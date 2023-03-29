Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Expands By 210.4%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 63,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,830. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 249,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

