Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Expands By 210.4%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PFL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 63,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,830. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
