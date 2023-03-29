Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Decreases By 27.1%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.4 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. 93,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.