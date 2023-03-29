Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 31.9%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Medigus Trading Down 1.7 %

MDGS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 1,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,366. Medigus has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.58% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

