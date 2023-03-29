Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Grows By 85.7%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LUGDF stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.41. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.61.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUGDF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

