Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Declines By 80.5%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

LMRMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 101,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

