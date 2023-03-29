Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Declines By 80.5%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
LMRMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 101,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About Lomiko Metals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lomiko Metals (LMRMF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.