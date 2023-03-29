Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Declines By 97.4%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

