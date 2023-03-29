Short Interest in Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Rises By 927.5%

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, an increase of 927.5% from the February 28th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Leo Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leo Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LLLAF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Leo Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

