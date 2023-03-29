Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Expands By 645.7%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a growth of 645.7% from the February 28th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $24.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.