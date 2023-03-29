Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Grows By 74.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the February 28th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 327,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $122.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

