Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Rises By 100.0%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of -138.12 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.