Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Drops By 50.0%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

