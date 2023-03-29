Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Rises By 73.7%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNRN remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.45. First Northern Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.15%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

