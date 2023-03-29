Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Expands By 111.8%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First National Price Performance

FXNC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. First National had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that First National will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in First National by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in First National during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

