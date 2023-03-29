Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Declines By 94.4%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elementis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elementis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

