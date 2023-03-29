Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Declines By 94.4%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elementis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elementis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

