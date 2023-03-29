Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Declines By 58.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 903.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $50.79 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $75.23.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

