Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Drops By 76.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

BHFAP stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,780. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

