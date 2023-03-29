Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Rises By 112.1%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the February 28th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 960,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.