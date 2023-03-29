Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Increases By 562.5%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 562.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,202. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth $802,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.