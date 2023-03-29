Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Drops By 41.9%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

