Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 71.7%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Asahi Kasei Stock Performance
AHKSY stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
