Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 71.7%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.