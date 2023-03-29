Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expands By 48.6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 281,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Price Performance

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 892,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,801. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptinyx Company Profile

APTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

