Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rises By 43.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 3,891,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGFF shares. Barclays started coverage on AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

AltaGas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. AltaGas has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

