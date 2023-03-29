Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Decreases By 57.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 235,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Almaden Minerals

AAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

