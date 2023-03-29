Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.70. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 835,084 shares.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $537.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

