SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 59,677 shares of company stock valued at $477,417 over the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

