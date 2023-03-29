Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. National Bank Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.21. 521,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.04 and a 52-week high of C$8.76.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.