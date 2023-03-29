Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 45.77% of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,245,000.

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FSLD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

About Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a variety of global short-term bonds perceived to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.

