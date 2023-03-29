Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.65. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.