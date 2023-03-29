Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,138. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

