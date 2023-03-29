Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 262.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 4,644,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,735,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.