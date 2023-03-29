Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

