Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.36. The stock had a trading volume of 164,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.84 and its 200-day moving average is $337.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.