Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

