Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. 2,990,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,402. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

