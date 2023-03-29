Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

