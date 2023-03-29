Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,362 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 1,948,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

