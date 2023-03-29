Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,966 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ remained flat at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,005. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

